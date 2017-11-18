“Apple’s new iPhones appear to be picking up market share at twice the rate achieved by the iPhone 7 releases in 2016, new Localytics data suggests,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“The data suggests that 4.1 percent of us are already using iPhone 8 (1.74%) or iPhone 8 Plus (2.36%) models. That’s not at all shabby, given they’ve only been available for about a month,” Evans writes. “This year was different, because as well as introducing the new 8 devices, Apple also gave us the powerful new iPhone X smartphone. Priced at over $1,000, this product sold out in minutes but now seems to be in better supply. Not only this, but the Localytics data shows the device has captured 1.42 percent of the market in just two weeks.”

“Add these numbers together (4.1% and 1.42%) and you see that around 5.52 percent of us are already running one of Apple’s 2017 iPhones. In contrast, the iPhone 7 achieved 2.7 percent market share within two weeks of its introduction in 2016,” Evans writes. “The data does make it seem pretty certain Apple will set yet another Q1 iPhone sales record this year. That speculation gets added credibility in light of recent analysis from IDC, Slice Intelligence, Localytics, SEMRush and a gaggle of other analysts…”

