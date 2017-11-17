“The company has not only figured out how to make us eat our vegetables — technologically speaking — but it’s also turned those very features into selling points,” Moren writes.
“Because it’s one thing to sell a flashy, shiny device,” Moren writes, “it’s quite another to get people excited about the mundane necessities of the technology world.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Along with backup (Time Machine), Apple’s revolutionary Face ID falls into this “Eat Your Tech Veggies” category, as far as the security aspect of it goes, but it also offers exciting elements already and has a very intriguing future. Already Apple’s TrueDepth Camera enables smart notifications that only reveal details (and mutes sounds) when the iPhone X’s owner is looking at the iPhone and, of course, Animoji which, despite protestations from many, is also yet another fun, exciting reason to get iPhone X!