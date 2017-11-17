“When Apple comes to mind, it probably conjures images of slick, carefully engineered devices with innovative, envelope-pushing features,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “And the company’s surely had more than its fair share of those, but it’s also managed to pull off a subtler but far greater feat that goes underappreciated.”

“The company has not only figured out how to make us eat our vegetables — technologically speaking — but it’s also turned those very features into selling points,” Moren writes.

“Because it’s one thing to sell a flashy, shiny device,” Moren writes, “it’s quite another to get people excited about the mundane necessities of the technology world.”

