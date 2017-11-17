• Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop
• Addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: Even with our iPhone X units facing some brutally cold weather last weekend, we didn’t encounter any temporarily unresponsiveness, but for those of you who did, or saw any distortion in Live Photos and videos, here you go!