“Apple Park is technically located at 1 Apple Park Way in Cupertino, California not far from the original Infinite Loop campus,” Ritchie writes. “But for everyone outside of Apple, it’s really located at 10600 North Tantau Ave. That’s where you’ll enter through the Visitor Center, which includes an Apple Store and a Café.”
Ritchie writes, “There’s also a special augmented reality experience in the building: A model of Apple Park in its entirety that, when you look at it through the lens of dedicated iPads, comes to life in AR.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Apple tchotchkes galore!