“Apple Park is breathtaking: Minimalist, austere, Zen,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “The main building curves through the campus and above the trees, a Ring of glass and solar panels that disappears behind the rolling hills one moment only to rise up and fill your field of view the next.”

“Apple Park is technically located at 1 Apple Park Way in Cupertino, California not far from the original Infinite Loop campus,” Ritchie writes. “But for everyone outside of Apple, it’s really located at 10600 North Tantau Ave. That’s where you’ll enter through the Visitor Center, which includes an Apple Store and a Café.”

Ritchie writes, “There’s also a special augmented reality experience in the building: A model of Apple Park in its entirety that, when you look at it through the lens of dedicated iPads, comes to life in AR.”

Read more in the full article here.