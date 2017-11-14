“So I did. For a month, I grabbed them all: from those laser targeted at me (productivity app Bear, and password manager 1Password, so good I already own it) to those laser targeted away from me (female fitness app Sweat, pregnancy guide The Wonder Weeks),” Hern writes. “My first surprise was rather more prosaic: it turns out it’s actually really expensive to buy apps every day.”
I also discovered that “there’s still life in apps. I haven’t even touched on a few of my other favourites from the first month, from detailed Apple Watch data-miner HeartWatch to auto-journaling app Memento, magic photo editor Retouch to password-manager-so-good-I’ve-already-been-using it-for-five-years 1Password. They’re not all new, obviously, but there are enough for me to realise I’ve been missing out,” Hern writes. “My stagnant habits meant I wasn’t getting the most out of my smartphone. For want of the odd £2 here and there, a device that costs many hundreds of times that was being wasted…”
MacDailyNews Take: Take some time to peruse the best of the App Store. If you haven’t recently, it’s very likely you’re missing out on something that could be very useful/enjoyable to you!