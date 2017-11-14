“Face ID and Touch ID have made it much easier to lock down iPhone X and previous iPhones and iPads so we’re the only ones who can access our data. Face ID also — finally! — gives me the ability to lock down iCloud Keychain items so that I have to authenticate in apps and on the web before it will autofill my passwords and credit card information,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “That way, if I hand a friend, colleague, or stranger-in-need my device to quickly make an emergency call or look up something critical on the web, I don’t have to worry about them placing orders on my dime.”

“But there’s more on my iPhone and iPad than just my Keychain. There are my emails and messages, photos and videos, calendar and contacts,” Ritchie writes. “Apple provided the ability to lock Notes over a year ago but, since then, hasn’t extended the functionality to any additional apps. It makes it downright hard to be paranoid.”

“I’m hoping Apple can address even more of my concerns in the next iPhone and iPad software update, iOS 12,” Ritchie writes. “Apple could add the option to require Face ID or Touch ID to launch every app. Settings could offer a Secure toggle that engages the authentication system for built-in apps the way password managers and banking apps already do for third-party apps. People and institutions highly vested in security would no doubt love that, but it would add both complexity and an excessive amount of overhead. A Guest Mode would be a simpler, more elegant solution.”

MacDailyNews Take: Rene wants a “Guest Mode” that would allow you hand your iPhone or iPad to someone so they could place a call or look something up on the web without also giving them access to all of your data. We think that’s an excellent idea! Do you?

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]