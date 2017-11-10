“Photos 3, part of macOS High Sierra, doesn’t bring much that’s truly new,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “But Photos has come a long way since its first release in April 2015.”

“That initial foray at replacing iPhoto with something fresher, faster and better often fell short, because it was missing many features that people relied on with iPhoto,” Fleishman writes. “Apple released regular updates, however, and features returned, new ones appeared and existing ones matured.”

“I confess I never much liked Live Photos, because there wasn’t much you could do with them, except play them back with the random before/after videos,” Fleishman writes. “Live Photos seemed like a clever idea in search of a reason. While Apple improved some aspects of Live Photos in iOS 10, such as adding image stabilisation, they remained a Harry Potterish gimmick. Photos 3 finally lets you create new kinds of results, but only in macOS.”

Much more in the full article here.