“I’ve got no problem with the iPhone X’s new home indicator and its swiping gestures. In fact, I quite like them,” Chris Welch writes for The Verge. “Swiping up to go home feels like second nature after just a few days using the phone. Same for getting to the app switcher by pausing after that upward swipe.”

“But I’m not a big fan of how far away Control Center feels now. That upper right corner is a stretch for my thumb — even with my big hands,” Welch writes. “So yesterday I thought about trying a different method to reach those useful shortcuts, and it’s a trick that has been in iOS for years: it’s called AssistiveTouch.”

Welch writes, “AssistiveTouch is a feature in the accessibility settings (under the ‘general’ section) of iOS that puts a floating, virtual home button on your screen that you can drag wherever you want.”

