“Apple said Thursday that it has eliminated any gender pay gaps globally and has also continued to increase the number of women and underrepresented minorities in its workforce over the past year,” Ina Fried reports for Axios.

“Half of all new hires are from underrepresented groups,” Fried reports, “according to a newly updated diversity Web site.”

“White and Asian men still make up the majority of Apple’s workforce,” Fried reports, “but the company has increased its diversity each of the last four years, both across the company and among its technical workers and leadership.”



Read more in the full article here.