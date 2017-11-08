“A number of people, myself included, wish the iPhone X was a bit larger. The all-screen(-except-for-the-notch) design allowed Apple to cram in a 5.8-inch display, but the aspect ratio means the screen is quite narrow. Another area where there’s plenty of room for improvement is battery life, which isn’t bad but can always be better,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “If you find yourself in a pinch though, there’s a trick that makes your iPhone X battery basically last forever. Okay, so it won’t really last forever, but you’ll get days out of a single charge if you use this trick.”

“You can pick up an iPhone X battery case on Amazon if you don’t mind the extra bulk, and you’ll be able to go two days before needing a charge,” Epstein writes. “Of course, not everyone wants to carry a battery case. Luckily, there’s another option.”

By making some tweaks to your settings, you can configure the iPhone X so that it barely drains any battery,” Epstein writes. “In fact, depending on your usage, you’ll be able to squeeze two days of battery life or perhaps even more out of your iPhone.”

