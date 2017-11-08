“As of November 6, 2017, iOS 11 is now installed on 52 percent of iPhones and iPads currently in use,” Romain Dillet reports for TechCrunch. “38 percent of devices still run iOS 10, and only 10 percent of people are using an earlier version of iOS.”

“Last year, Apple reported roughly the same numbers on October 11 with 54 percent of users running iOS 10,” Dillet reports. “The iPhone X could be part of the reason why it took longer to reach the same number.”

“52 percent of market share in just a couple of months is quite impressive,” Dillet reports. “Most Android users are still using Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Google released this version more than two years ago.”

