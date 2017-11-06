“The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to step back into the years-long feud over patents between the world’s top smartphone makers, declining to hear Samsung’s appeal of a lower court ruling that reinstated a jury award of about $120 million in favor of Apple,” Andrew Chung reports for Reuters.

“The justices left in place a 2016 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that upheld a verdict that found South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd had infringed Apple Inc’s patents on several popular features of the California-based company’s iPhone,” Chung reports. “The current appeal stems from a May 2014 verdict by a jury in federal court in San Jose, California ordering Samsung to pay $119.6 million for using the Apple features without permission.”

“Apple urged the justices to leave the jury award in place, saying there was nothing ‘novel or important’ to review in its rival’s appeal,” Chung reports. “The Trump administration backed Apple’s view.”

