“The justices left in place a 2016 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that upheld a verdict that found South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd had infringed Apple Inc’s patents on several popular features of the California-based company’s iPhone,” Chung reports. “The current appeal stems from a May 2014 verdict by a jury in federal court in San Jose, California ordering Samsung to pay $119.6 million for using the Apple features without permission.”
“Apple urged the justices to leave the jury award in place, saying there was nothing ‘novel or important’ to review in its rival’s appeal,” Chung reports. “The Trump administration backed Apple’s view.”
MacDailyNews Take: $120 million is nothing compared to what Samsung and the rest of the Android thieves have stolen from Apple over the years.
There’s no justice here. As with Microsoft’s theft of the Mac, justice will never be served by the “legal system.”
We’ll have to wait for Karma to exact her full revenge.