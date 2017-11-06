“Apple has updated its vintage and obsolete products list with three additional products: the Time Capsule (4th generation), AirPort Extreme (5th generation), and the Mac Pro (Mid 2010),” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“The Mac Pro and two wireless routers listed above are now classified by the company as vintage in the United States and Turkey, and obsolete in the rest of the world,” Hardwick reports. “Apple defines vintage products as those that have not been manufactured for more than five but less than seven years.”

Hardwick reports, “Macs and other products on the vintage and obsolete list are generally no longer eligible for hardware service.”

Read more in the full article here.