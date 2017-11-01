“The biggest bit of news for today’s free upgrade, however, is the addition of Sound Library — a long awaited feature that finally makes GarageBand’s instrument selection much more dynamic,” Heater reports. “It’s essentially an app store located within the app, wherein you can can download additional Sound Packs — which are either instruments or groupings of instruments like ‘Percussionists’ or ‘Rock Drummers.'”
Heater reports, “Today’s download brings a number of new instrument offerings into the fold, including Beat Sequencer, a new way to create electronic and old school hip-hop beats in a glowing neon interface that takes a page out of the instruction manual of classic drum machines like Roland’s 808.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Tying in nicely to Apple Music’s very first documentary, 808: The Movie.
SEE ALSO:
Apple Music’s first exclusive documentary is a paean to Roland’s legendary TR-808 – December 10, 2016