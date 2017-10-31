watchOS 4.1 also includes a redesigned Music app, and a new Radio app for streaming Beats 1 and other Apple Music radio stations. Beats 1 streaming is available for free, while Apple Music radio stations require a subscription to the service.
To update your Apple Watch
1. Keep your Apple Watch on its charger until the update completes.
2. On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.
3. Tap General > Software Update.
4. Download the update. If asked for your iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode, enter it.
5. Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch. It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete.
Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes. Don’t restart your iPhone or Apple Watch, and don’t quit the Apple Watch app. When the update completes, your Apple Watch will restart on its own.