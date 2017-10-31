“Apple today released tvOS 11.1, the first major update for the tvOS 11 operating system designed for fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“tvOS 11.1 can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System –> Software Update,” Clover reports. “Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to tvOS 11.1 automatically.”

“tvOS 11.1 focuses primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than outward-facing design changes, and no significant features were discovered over the course of the beta testing period,” Clover reports. “The update does introduce a fix for a major vulnerability in the WPA2 Wi-Fi standard that protects many modern Wi-Fi networks.”

