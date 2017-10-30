“Not everyone was lucky enough on Friday to get away with a November 3rd delivery date for their iPhone X preorders, and it took only a few minutes for shipping estimates to slip to 2-3 weeks,” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “The[y] dropped even more soon after that, reaching the current 5-6 weeks estimates that you might get right now on Apple’s online store.”

“The good news is that Apple and its partners are already shipping the iPhone X, which means early buyers will get it next Friday,” Smith writes. “However, there’s great news for everyone else, as it looks like they’re going to get the iPhone X sooner than expected.”

“iPhone X buyers who had mid-November delivery dates took to Reddit to reveal their estimates went up from mid-November to November 3rd,” Smith writes. “Getting the iPhone X on November 10th or 17th wasn’t as bad as mid-December. But it’s still great to see improved delivery dates.”

