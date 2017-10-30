“SiriKit was first introduced with iOS 10 and expanded to support ‘to-do lists, notes and reminders, banking for account transfers and balances and apps that display QR codes’ with iOS 11,” Hall reports. “Prior to this announcement, Apple had not addressed third-party support or developer opportunities for HomePod.”
“While SiriKit for HomePod isn’t exactly direct integration,” Hall reports, “Apple is encouraging developers to test their apps with the Handoff-like feature.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’l be interesting to see how (if?) developers utilize this capability.
We’re sure there’ll be a reason to use HomePod to send commands to apps via Siri other than using the iPhone’s or iPad’s Siri, even if we can’t think of a “killer app” reason right now. Perhaps to accomplish some action(s) if the iPhone or iPad happens to be in another room? Or you can just ask HomePod to do something without fishing your iPhone out of your pocket? This would also perhaps allow HomePod stake out preeminence in the “Hey Siri” sweepstakes, too, where your devices all trigger with “Hey Siri,” not only HomePod would.