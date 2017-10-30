“Apple has detailed an upcoming feature included in the new iOS 11.2 developer beta called SiriKit for HomePod,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “When HomePod launches in December, SiriKit for HomePod will allow developers to use the smart speaker as an access point to sending commands to their apps on iPhone and iPad.”

“SiriKit was first introduced with iOS 10 and expanded to support ‘to-do lists, notes and reminders, banking for account transfers and balances and apps that display QR codes’ with iOS 11,” Hall reports. “Prior to this announcement, Apple had not addressed third-party support or developer opportunities for HomePod.”

“While SiriKit for HomePod isn’t exactly direct integration,” Hall reports, “Apple is encouraging developers to test their apps with the Handoff-like feature.”

