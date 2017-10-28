1988 Newsweek magazine autographed by Steve Jobs sells for over $50,000

“A Newsweek magazine from 1988 signed by Steve Jobs has sold for $50,587, according to RR Auction,” CNET reports. “The winning bidder of the signed Newsweek magazine is an anonymous collector from the Chicago area.”

“The magazine went up for auction last week, and was consigned by Diane Williams of Escondido, California. Williams met the Apple co-founder back in October 1988, while working as a senior buyer for software company Lotus Development Corp. (now Lotus Software),” CNET reports. “She attended the unveiling of Jobs’ NeXT computer at the Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and brought along a few magazines that featured him on the cover.”



“After the unveiling, she said, Jobs came down and sat on a table close to her. She asked if he would sign one, to which he responded, ‘I don’t do autographs.’ Williams said she asked him to ‘write something from your heart then,’ at which point he smiled, hesitated and then pulled the Newsweek and wrote ‘I love manufacturing.’ After hesitating again, he underlined ‘love.’ Then he looked at Williams and signed it,” CNET reports. “‘It was like time stood still,’ Williams said in a previous interview with CNET.”

