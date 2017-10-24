“iPhone X pre-orders go live in just a few days, and three of the big four wireless carriers in the United States have announced their discounts, deals, and trade-in terms for the new flagship device,” Chris Hauk reports for MacTrast. “The offers from Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon can save buyers up to $350.”

“Sprint was first out of the discount gate, announcing $350 savings on the iPhone X when obtained on the Sprint Flex leasing plan,” Hauk reports. “The plan brings monthly payments for a 64GB iPhone X down to $22.22 over 18 months, a savings of $19.45 per month. Buyers will have to trade-in an eligible smartphone to get the deal.”

“Verizon’s deals offers up to $300 off an iPhone X with an eligible trade-in. The deal is only available to current Go Unlimited and Beyond Unlimited subscribers eligible for a device upgrade, or to new customers who subscribe to an unlimited plan. Users will pay $41.66 per month during a lease period of 24 months,” Hauk reports. “T-Mobile customers will get up to $300 off the purchase of an iPhone X, when purchased via the carrier’s monthly installment program, and they must trade-in an eligible device.”

