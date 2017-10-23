Continuing the momentum since becoming a standalone company, Quicken Inc. announces its 2018 releases of Quicken for Windows and Mac users. With the updated product line, both offerings deliver on the company’s commitment to revitalizing Quicken. They include improved online bill management, new investment features, and simpler upgrades with Quicken’s membership program, which provides automatic access to the latest versions. From staying on top of finances to managing investments, the 2018 releases of Quicken help customers manage their finances at every stage of life.

For the first time ever, Mac users now have access to a choice of products, including Quicken Starter, Quicken Deluxe, and Quicken Premier. This gives Mac users more flexibility to choose the offering that best suits their specific financial needs.

Quicken for Mac now includes all-new access to online bills from more than 11,000 billers, which are integrated into a streamlined bill workflow; expanded investment capabilities with specific lot tracking and a highly customizable portfolio view; and new loan tracking features including “what-if” loan analysis.

Windows users now have improved access to online bills from more than 11,000 billers, including PDF bill download and a streamlined bill and payment dashboard; new report formatting and customization options; direct report export to Excel spreadsheet; enhanced investment performance analysis (for Premier and above); and simplified emailing of invoices and rental reminders in Home, Business & Rental Property Manager, with additional invoicing options such as web links.

“We are always listening to customer feedback and the 2018 releases of Quicken reflect the balance of new features and refinements to existing capabilities that we know our users want,” said Eric Dunn, chief executive officer of Quicken, in a statement. “With our latest products, Mac offerings are more robust, our interfaces are more intuitive, and our new membership program ensures that customers always have the latest and greatest Quicken without the pain of manually upgrading.”

Quicken is now sold on a membership basis. Rather than purchase upgrades every year, customers automatically continue to receive the latest version of Quicken as long as they maintain their membership. Quicken offers both one- or two-year memberships (two-year initially available only at retail) to customers. In addition, Premier and Home, Business & Rental Property Manager members will receive free Quicken Bill Pay and access to Quicken’s Premium Care.

Users of all new versions of Quicken will receive an additional 5GB of Dropbox storage for backup and retrieval of your Quicken data through our exclusive partnership with the leading cloud storage provider. Additionally, Quicken Home, Business & Rental Property Manager users can now create and easily email invoices with custom logos and colors, along with links to their Yelp profile, payments (PayPal), and more.

Pricing and availability

• Quicken Starter (Mac & Windows): See where your money is going so that you can achieve your short-term financial goals.

– One-year membership: $34.99

– Two-year membership: $49.99 (available at retail)

– Quicken Starter 2018 – Personal Finance & Budgeting Software [Amazon Exclusive 27-month membership]: $59.99

• Quicken Deluxe (Mac & Windows): Do more with your money. Take the next step toward your financial goals.

– One-year membership: $49.99

– Two-year membership: $79.99 (available at retail)

– Quicken Deluxe 2018 – Personal Finance & Budgeting Software [Amazon Exclusive 27-month membership]: $89.99

• Quicken Premier (Mac & Windows): Maximize your investments by improving portfolio performance and minimizing taxes.

– One-year membership: $74.99

– Two-year membership: $119.99 (available at retail)

– Quicken Premier 2018 – Personal Finance & Budgeting Software [Amazon Exclusive 27-month membership]: $129.99

• Quicken Home, Business & Rental Property (Windows): Manage your personal and business finances in one place.

– One-year membership: $99.99

– Two-year membership: $149.99 (available at retail)

– Quicken Home, Business & Rental Property 2018 – Personal Finance & Budgeting Software [Amazon Exclusive 27-month membership]: $159.99

Source: Quicken Inc.