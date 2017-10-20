“For the first time, my 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a suitable secondary computer that can replace my Mac laptop when I’m traveling,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “That’s due in part to the operating system update’s enhanced multitasking, Files app, and drag ‘n drop support. It’s also due to the handy, free app, The Shelf.”

“You simply drag files into the utility, where they sit until you need them. When you need the items, just drag them back out, thanks to iOS 11’s drag ‘n drop capabilities,” Sellers writes. “You can also copy items to the clipboard, switch to The Shelf, and hit Paste to paste them into the app.”

“If you use your iPad for productivity, you need to install The Shelf,” Sellers writes. “And it’s free, though in-app purchases will be supported as new features are introduced.”

