“You simply drag files into the utility, where they sit until you need them. When you need the items, just drag them back out, thanks to iOS 11’s drag ‘n drop capabilities,” Sellers writes. “You can also copy items to the clipboard, switch to The Shelf, and hit Paste to paste them into the app.”
“If you use your iPad for productivity, you need to install The Shelf,” Sellers writes. “And it’s free, though in-app purchases will be supported as new features are introduced.”
More info and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This one seems ripe for getting sherlocked in iOS 12.
As anyone who’s ever used one on their Macs knows, a clipboard manager is indispensable.