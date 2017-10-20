“Apple is facing a lawsuit for infringing on an existing Animoji trademark, reports The Recorder,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Animoji is the name Apple chose for the 3D animated emoji-style characters that will be available on the iPhone X. ”

“The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by law firm Susman Godfrey LLP on behalf of Enrique Bonansea, a U.S. citizen living in Japan who owns a company called Emonster k.k.,” Clover reports. “Bonansea says he came up with the name Animoji in 2014 and registered it with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2015.”

“Since 2014, Bonansea has been using the Animoji name for a messaging app available in the iOS App Store,” Clover reports. “The lawsuit alleges Apple was aware of the Animoji app and attempted to purchase the Animoji trademark ahead of the unveiling of the iPhone X.”

“Bonansea’s Animoji app has been downloaded more than 18,000 times, he says, and it continues to be available in the App Store,” Clover reports. “The app is designed to send animated texts to people.”

