“Apple opened a new flagship store on Friday on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, its 497th in the world, up from just 27 in 2001,” Josh Lipton reports for CNBC. “The stores are very productive, generating $5,079 in sales per square foot, according to eMarketer — way more than most retailers.”

“But Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts has a new vision for these stores,” Lipton reports. “They should be ‘town squares,’ places where people meet up with friends, attend concerts and take classes.”

“She also acknowledged that Apple has told retail employees not to try to upsell customers to the most expensive iPhone model, the upcoming iPhone X,” Lipton reports. “‘I prefer that we ask you who you’re buying it for. If they’re 6 or 7 years old, what do they need? If it’s someone who’s leaning into something else, what do they need? We do that with Mac, we do that with iPad, why wouldn’t we do that with [the] phone?’ [Ahrendts asked].”

