“But Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts has a new vision for these stores,” Lipton reports. “They should be ‘town squares,’ places where people meet up with friends, attend concerts and take classes.”
“She also acknowledged that Apple has told retail employees not to try to upsell customers to the most expensive iPhone model, the upcoming iPhone X,” Lipton reports. “‘I prefer that we ask you who you’re buying it for. If they’re 6 or 7 years old, what do they need? If it’s someone who’s leaning into something else, what do they need? We do that with Mac, we do that with iPad, why wouldn’t we do that with [the] phone?’ [Ahrendts asked].”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has a full range of iPhones, priced for pretty much everybody and we’re sure each model has veryhealthy margins, especially compared with the barely- or non-profitable iPhone knockoff peddlers of the world, so there’s no reason to upsell or apply any sort of sales pressure at all.