“With a little command line magic, you can skip converting to APFS during the macOS High Sierra installation process if desired,” OS X Daily writes.
“This is not recommended and should only be applicable to advanced users who have specific reasons to not want to convert a Mac to APFS,” OS X Daily writes. “APFS is faster and offers better encryption, amongst other benefits, so it’s generally recommended to use APFS if the Mac supports it. APFS is currently only supported on SSD drives, with Fusion drives support for APFS soon to arrive in a future Mac software update.”
MacDailyNews Take: There is no benefit or particular reason for most users to skip APFS conversion, but for those who do need it, here you go.