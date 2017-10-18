“MacOS High Sierra includes the all new APFS file system, which is arguably one of the most significant new features introduced in the new Mac operating system update,” OS X Daily writes. “Nonetheless it’s possible that some Mac owners with SSD volumes will want to not convert the existing HFS+ file system to APFS file system when installing macOS High Sierra.”

“With a little command line magic, you can skip converting to APFS during the macOS High Sierra installation process if desired,” OS X Daily writes.

“This is not recommended and should only be applicable to advanced users who have specific reasons to not want to convert a Mac to APFS,” OS X Daily writes. “APFS is faster and offers better encryption, amongst other benefits, so it’s generally recommended to use APFS if the Mac supports it. APFS is currently only supported on SSD drives, with Fusion drives support for APFS soon to arrive in a future Mac software update.”

