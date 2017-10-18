“iCloud has a feature that lets you sync your Safari bookmarks across your Macs, iPhones, and iPads,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld.

“However, Macworld reader Mark has a tale that sounds nearly appropriate for Halloween: disappearing and haunted bookmarks: ‘I upgraded my MacBook recently and transferred everything across surprisingly easy. After a few weeks, the bookmarks disappeared in favor of the defaults (Apple, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Facebook). I recovered following your advice with Time Machine, but after a few minutes or hours or even days, they switch back to default again,'” Fleishman writes. “I suggested to Mark that this sounded like an out-of-phase synchronization problem.”

