“However, Macworld reader Mark has a tale that sounds nearly appropriate for Halloween: disappearing and haunted bookmarks: ‘I upgraded my MacBook recently and transferred everything across surprisingly easy. After a few weeks, the bookmarks disappeared in favor of the defaults (Apple, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Facebook). I recovered following your advice with Time Machine, but after a few minutes or hours or even days, they switch back to default again,'” Fleishman writes. “I suggested to Mark that this sounded like an out-of-phase synchronization problem.”
“I suggested to Mark that this sounded like an out-of-phase synchronization problem.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Just checked one system of Safari bookmarks (across four devices: a MacBook, an iMac, an iPad Pro, and an iPhone) and they’re all working correctly; thankfully, as this feature is a godsend for us. Damn, we have way too many tabs open!
If you’re are “stuck” or otherwise borked, Fleishman’s simple solution may clear up your issue.