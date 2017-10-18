“The release comes a day after the company released the third betas of iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1, and tvOS 11.1 to developers and public beta users,” Miller reports. “macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements and has yet to showcase any major user-facing features.”
“macOS High Sierra 10.13.1,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors, “also introduces a range of new Unicode 10 emoji like crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more.”
Clover reports, “The new emoji are also available in iOS 11.1 and watchOS 4.1.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you’re waiting for the random issues to be cleared up before updating your Mac(s), the x.1 releases are generally the way to go! Not much longer now.
