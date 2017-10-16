“Apple has released the third iOS 11.1 beta for iPhone and iPad. iOS 11.1 beta includes the return of 3D Touch gestures for multitasking as well as hundreds of new emoji characters including ‘Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Zombie’ and plenty more,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Apple has also released the third beta versions of watchOS 4.1 beta with Apple Music and Radio streaming as well as tvOS 11.1 beta.”

“We’ll be looking for Apple Pay Cash which has recently been in testing as well as any other new features in the latest iOS 11.1 beta,” Hall reports. “The update is currently available for members of Apple’s developer program and is expected to be officially released in late October.”

Hall reports, “Other new iOS 11 features coming in the future include AirPlay 2 and Messages in iCloud.”

Complete release notes in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re waiting for the random issues to be cleared up before updating your iOS devices, the x.1 releases are generally the way to go! Not much longer now.