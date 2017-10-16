“We’ll be looking for Apple Pay Cash which has recently been in testing as well as any other new features in the latest iOS 11.1 beta,” Hall reports. “The update is currently available for members of Apple’s developer program and is expected to be officially released in late October.”
Hall reports, “Other new iOS 11 features coming in the future include AirPlay 2 and Messages in iCloud.”
Complete release notes in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you’re waiting for the random issues to be cleared up before updating your iOS devices, the x.1 releases are generally the way to go! Not much longer now.