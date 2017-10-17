“Yield rates for certain iPhone X components have improved and become more stable, and shipments of the smartphone are set to grow substantially after October, according to sources from Apple’s supply chain,” Cage Chao and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes.

“The first batch of iPhone X devices has already been shipped out from Foxconn Electronics’ site in Zhengzhou (Henan, China), said the sources,” Chao and Shen report. “With production yield rates for certain key components such as 3D sensing modules improving, shipments of the device have increased gradually and will meet Apple’s demand ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the sources indicated.”

MacDailyNews Take: Might meet Apple’s demand (number of unit orders), not the market’s demand. Not even close.

“Nevertheless, the late availability of the iPhone X may not follow the same pattern if pre-orders for the device exceed expectations, other industry sources have remarked. There is still uncertainty about actual demand for the new Apple product, according to the sources,” Chao and Shen report. “As the schedule for the iPhone X deliveries is more than one month later than that for the iPhone 8/8 Plus, the former’s shipments are unlikely to satisfy all demand until the first quarter of 2018, the sources noted.”

Read more in the full article here.