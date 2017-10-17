“Folks have been saying that installing macOS High Sierra on older Macs provides better performance, so I decided to test that theory,” Jeff Butts writes for The Mac Observer.

“While my daily driver is Valtur, the TMO Hackintosh, I also have a mid–2010 Mac mini,” Butts writes. “From my testing, I can confirm that High Sierra provides a modest improvement in performance.”

“macOS High Sierra performed modestly better in all categories,” Butts writes. “Regardless of whether the test was single-core or multi-core, High Sierra provided consistently better performance in the analysis.”

