“While my daily driver is Valtur, the TMO Hackintosh, I also have a mid–2010 Mac mini,” Butts writes. “From my testing, I can confirm that High Sierra provides a modest improvement in performance.”
“macOS High Sierra performed modestly better in all categories,” Butts writes. “Regardless of whether the test was single-core or multi-core, High Sierra provided consistently better performance in the analysis.”
More info, including benchmark results, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another free performance boost from Apple, courtesy of The World’s Most Advanced Operating System!