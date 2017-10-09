“Apple has quietly released iTunes 12.6.3, which reintroduces the ability to download App Store apps and ringtones from within the iTunes desktop software,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“Apple is making this version of iTunes available because ‘certain business partners might still need to use iTunes to install apps,’ but the download is basically available to anyone looking to reinstate the functionality that was removed in iTunes 12.7,” Hardwick reports. “After the installation, most users will need to rebuild their iTunes Library.”

Hardwick reports, “This special ‘business edition’ of iTunes includes compatibility with iOS 11, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. It’s not clear how long Apple will offer iTunes 12.6.3, and the company does not provide technical support for this version, but for those who want the functionality it could be a useful makeweight until Apple comes up with an alternative solution. ”

