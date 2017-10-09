“Apple head Tim Cook on Monday shared publicity photos from a pair of stops on his tour of France, including a visit with iPhone X supplier Eldim, and a trip to the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, where over 9,300 U.S. soldiers who fought in World War II are buried,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“‘At Normandy, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice,’ Cook wrote on Twitter,” Fingas reports. “The CEO also quoted a part of a prayer carved on a chapel wall — ‘Think not only upon their passing. Remember the glory of their spirit.'”

“Cook also stopped by My Little Paris, a startup specializing in place recommendations,” Fingas reports. “‘The CEO of Apple shared a roast chicken at My Little Paris to celebrate its 11 apps,’ the company said in a tweet.”

