“‘At Normandy, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice,’ Cook wrote on Twitter,” Fingas reports. “The CEO also quoted a part of a prayer carved on a chapel wall — ‘Think not only upon their passing. Remember the glory of their spirit.'”
“Cook also stopped by My Little Paris, a startup specializing in place recommendations,” Fingas reports. “‘The CEO of Apple shared a roast chicken at My Little Paris to celebrate its 11 apps,’ the company said in a tweet.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Normandy American Cemetery is hallowed ground.