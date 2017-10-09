“Cook and Macron are due to meet on Monday afternoon, according to the French president’s public agenda. Macron is leading a group of countries — including Germany, Italy and Spain — that are seeking a way to plug the European loopholes that allow some companies to minimize taxes by shifting profits to jurisdictions such as Ireland or the Netherlands,” Mawad and Fouquet report. “Macron said last month in Tallinn, Estonia, during a European Union summit, that internet giants don’t contribute to the common good.”
MacDailyNews Take: Along with overregulation, overtaxing is the surest way to drive business – and all of the ancillary tax revenues that companies and their employees provide – away.