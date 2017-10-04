“Apple is once again showing why it commands respects from users from a software perspective by following up the initial release of iOS 11 with quick-fire subsequent builds to patch issues,” Paul Morris reports for Redmond Pie.

“As you may already know, the Cupertino-based company released iOS 11.0.2 for all compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices yesterday,” Morris reports. “The new update not only fixes a number of issues and bugs but also appears to instantly reclaim some storage space on the device for owners to use in other areas.”

“It’s important to note that the amount of storage space reclaimed would depend entirely on the device type, the storage capacity of that device, and the type of data and information stored on it,” Morris reports. “Usually, the higher the storage capacity a device has, the more chances it has of freeing of more storage space.”

