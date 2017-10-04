“A small but increasing number of iPhone 8 Plus owners have shared pictures of their devices burst open due to possible battery failure,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“MacRumors reader Anthony Wu‏, from Toronto, Canada, said he bought and unboxed a new iPhone 8 Plus on Sunday, but he was forced to return it by Monday after the display popped out,” Rossignol reports. “The damage was presumably caused by a defective battery inside the iPhone that swelled and placed pressure on the assembly.”

“There are now at least five cases of possible iPhone 8 Plus battery failure, following reports in Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong last week,” Rossignol reports. “Following the first two reports, an Apple spokeswoman told MacRumors that the company is ‘aware’ and ‘looking into’ the matter.”

