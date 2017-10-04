“Earlier this week, a small startup called Init.ai announced that it soon would be discontinuing its service — a smart assistant for customer representatives to parse and get better insights from their interactions with users, as well as automate some of the interactions — because the team was (according to a notice on the site) ‘joining a project that touches the lives of countless people across the world,'” Ingrid Lunden reports for TechCrunch. “TechCrunch has now learned what that project is: the team is joining Apple.”

“They are becoming a part of the group working on Siri,” Lunden reports. “This is not a straight acquisition, but more of an acqui-hire, so Apple didn’t have a comment to offer along the lines of the one it made last week. Specifically, there is no IP coming over and no indication of whether any parts of its existing services will be used by Apple, and no existing customers.”

“It’s not known exactly how many of the Init.ai team are joining Apple but the startup was not very big — just six people, according to LinkedIn,” Lunden reports. “Apple has started to build bridges for how businesses can better use its communication tools. Specifically, with iOS 11 the company has launched Business Chat, where users can open iMessage windows in Safari, Maps, Spotlight and Siri (as well as iMessage itself) to initiate conversations with businesses. Business Chat conversations are not with bots but with humans, and they are not voice-based chats but text-based ones. That happens to be where Init.ai was building tools, too.”

