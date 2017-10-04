“Most individuals shoot all of their photos and videos with smartphones, and Adobe realizes this. The convenience of having a camera with you at all times has made it easy to be inundated with content. Without conscious effort, photos and videos get lost in the shuffle, never to be viewed again,” Steeber writes. “It’s more important than ever before to be able to quickly make creations from your media and share them with friends and family who care. New in Elements Organizer 2018 are tools specifically designed around this goal.”
“Photoshop and Premiere Elements are available for $99.99 each or $79.99 as upgrades from the previous version,” Steeber writes. “You can purchase both as a bundle deal for $149.99 or $119.99 as an upgrade.”
More info, screenshots, and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “Candid Moments,” which automatically extracts great still frames from your raw video footage, sounds like a very useful feature.