“Adobe today announced a new release of its Elements family of software packed with new tools that will enhance existing photo and video workflows and make previously complex editing features more accessible,” Michael Steeber writes for 9to5Mac. “Elements has always offered easier photo and video organization, editing, and sharing than its pro-level counterparts, but for the 2018 release, Adobe has streamlined the applications and built the software around a more modern digital lifestyle.”

“Most individuals shoot all of their photos and videos with smartphones, and Adobe realizes this. The convenience of having a camera with you at all times has made it easy to be inundated with content. Without conscious effort, photos and videos get lost in the shuffle, never to be viewed again,” Steeber writes. “It’s more important than ever before to be able to quickly make creations from your media and share them with friends and family who care. New in Elements Organizer 2018 are tools specifically designed around this goal.”

“Photoshop and Premiere Elements are available for $99.99 each or $79.99 as upgrades from the previous version,” Steeber writes. “You can purchase both as a bundle deal for $149.99 or $119.99 as an upgrade.”

