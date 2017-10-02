The new ad stars singer Shannon Wise oftheband The Shacks as she walks along on a sunny sidewalk. As she walks, the lighting changes to match the different lighting effects capable within Portrait Mode on iPhone 8 Plus: Natural Light, Studio Light, Contour Light, Stage Light, and Stage Light Mono.
The spot ends with a still being taken of Wise and the effects being applied live as the user scrolls through the effect menu.
The song featured in the ad is “This Strange Effect” by, appropriately enough, The Shacks.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: While we’re not sure the average Joe or Jane will grasp what’s going on here – they may think these are merely snapchat filters or something – those that do understand that there’s some rather sophisticated AI happening here may actually be a bit confused as the commercial seems to indicate that Portrait Lighting works on video (it doesn’t) and that snapping five shots is required by the user, whereas the feature (beta) actually will apply any of the five Portrait Lighting modes to a single shot.