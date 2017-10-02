Apple has debuted a new television ad on U.S. broadcast and cable networks, “Portraits of Her,” which shows off iPhone 8 Plus’ Portrait Lighting feature.

The new ad stars singer Shannon Wise oftheband The Shacks as she walks along on a sunny sidewalk. As she walks, the lighting changes to match the different lighting effects capable within Portrait Mode on iPhone 8 Plus: Natural Light, Studio Light, Contour Light, Stage Light, and Stage Light Mono.

The spot ends with a still being taken of Wise and the effects being applied live as the user scrolls through the effect menu.

The song featured in the ad is “This Strange Effect” by, appropriately enough, The Shacks.



Direct link to video here.