“Last week saw Apple release iOS 11.0.1 in order to patch up a nasty email issue that was plaguing users who had made the leap to iOS 11, but things are far from smooth sailing,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reports for ZDNet.

“While iOS 11.0.1 did indeed fix the email issue, it did nothing for the myriad of issues that users have been complaining about on Twitter, Apple’s official support forums, and Reddit,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “Widespread reports highlight problems ranging from poor battery life — surprise, surprise — to crashes, lock-ups, poor Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and frame drops. But it seems that iOS 11.0.1 has added to these issues, with users complaining that this release is even more unstable, with some claiming that constant crashes and lockups have essentially made their devices unusable.”

“But help is on the way,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “Apple has already pushed out a beta of iOS 11.1 to testers, and initial reports suggest that this update goes some way to fixing at least some of these issues.”

