“macOS High Sierra introduces a new file system call Apple File System, or APFS. APFS replaces the old file system, called HFS+,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “APFS has a lot of inherent advantages beyond just being modernized that improve reliability and speed.”

Fleishman writes, “Chances are, however, that you have external hard drives and thumb drives formatted using HFS+.”

“Apple doesn’t require that you change the file system format on external drives,” Fleishman writes, “whether attached at startup or plugged in temporarily.”

Read more in the full article here.