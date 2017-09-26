“Downloading and installing a new OS gives you the opportunity to do some major house cleaning if you so desire,” Luke Filipowicz and Lory Gil report for iMore. “If you feel like you’d like a fresh start with macOS High Sierra, you can always opt to do a clean install: Just follow the steps below, even if you’ve already installed macOS High Sierra.”

“Make sure you understand the difference between a clean install and a standard install before you get started,” Filipowicz and Gil report. “This process will erase whichever OS you’re currently using from your hard drive entirely. That means any files, programs, or documents you have will be deleted. To save your files, put them on an external hard drive or a cloud-based program like Dropbox, OneDrive, or iCloud. If you don’t save these important files off your computer, you will lose them.”

“Before you erase your current operating system, download macOS High Sierra from the Mac App Store,” Filipowicz and Gil report. “Create a bootable drive of macOS High Sierra…”

