“With iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 High Sierra, Apple no longer allows the use of two-step verification, its original and hastily built, somewhat creaky system for confirming a login,” Glenn Fleishman reports for Macworld.

“If you’re still using two-step, the moment you upgrade to iOS 11 or High Sierra, Apple will convert you to the newer two-factor authentication (2FA) method it introduced in September 2015,” Fleishman reports. “You don’t have to do anything but pay attention to how it works.”

“A factor is something that identifies you. A password is one kind of factor (something you know) and a token that’s sent to a phone or via SMS is another (something you have),” Fleishman reports. “If you’re still using two-step verification… when Apple converts your account to 2FA with iOS 11 or High Sierra, here’s what you need to know…”

