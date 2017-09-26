“If you’re still using two-step, the moment you upgrade to iOS 11 or High Sierra, Apple will convert you to the newer two-factor authentication (2FA) method it introduced in September 2015,” Fleishman reports. “You don’t have to do anything but pay attention to how it works.”
“A factor is something that identifies you. A password is one kind of factor (something you know) and a token that’s sent to a phone or via SMS is another (something you have),” Fleishman reports. “If you’re still using two-step verification… when Apple converts your account to 2FA with iOS 11 or High Sierra, here’s what you need to know…”
MacDailyNews Take: Two-step on out of here, you antiquated verification system you!
If you can enable two-factor authentication and have not yet done so, we highly recommend enabling it!
Two-factor authentication is available to iCloud users with at least one device that’s using iOS 9 or OS X El Capitan or later. Here are the minimum recommended system requirements for all devices that you use with your Apple ID:
• iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 9 and later
• Mac with OS X El Capitan and iTunes 12.3 and later
• Apple Watch with watchOS 2 and later
• Apple TV (4th generation) with tvOS
• Windows PC with iCloud for Windows 5 and iTunes 12.3.3 and later
Apple also recommends that you have a valid credit card on file in your account as this information may be requested to help verify your identity if you forget your password.