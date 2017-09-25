“If you are planning to purchase an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, then putting it inside a case has never been more important due to the prices Apple is set to charge for repairing damage to the glass casing,” Matthew Humphries writes for PC Magazine.

“Opting to buy AppleCare+ for your new iPhone entitles you to two years of coverage and two incidents of accidental damage. Screen repair costs $29 and other damage costs $99 as part of that allowance,” Humphries writes. “However, the new glass back on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus does not count as a screen replacement, and so will cost $99 to repair under AppleCare+.”

“According to AppleInsider, it gets worse,” Humphries writes. “If you want the glass back repaired beyond those two incidents of accidental damage, Apple will charge $349 for the iPhone 8 and $399 for the iPhone 8 Plus. If the damage is viewed as “mass destruction” by Apple, you may be asked to pay those prices regardless of your AppleCare+ status.”

