“Drumroll please — it’s chip time!” iFixit writes. “Special thanks to the folks at TechInsights for helping scope out this silicon.”
• Apple 339S00434 A11 Bionic SoC layered over SK Hynix H9HKNNNBRMMUUR 2 GB LPDDR4 RAM
• Qualcomm MDM9655 Snapdragon X16 LTE modem
• Skyworks SkyOne SKY78140
• Avago 8072JD130
• P215 730N71T – likely an envelope tracking IC
• Skyworks 77366-17 quad-band GSM power amplifier module
• NXP 80V18 secure NFC module
• Apple/USI 170804 339S00397 WiFi/Bluetooth/FM radio module
• Apple 338S00248, 338S00309 PMIC, and S3830028
• Toshiba TSBL227VC3759 64 GB NAND flash storage
• Qualcomm WTR5975 Gigabit LTE RF transceiver and PMD9655 PMIC
• Broadcom 59355—Likely an iteration of BCM59350 wireless charging IC
• NXP 1612A1—Likely an iteration of the 1610 tristar IC
• Skyworks 3760 3576 1732 RF Switch and SKY762-21 247296 1734 RF Switch
MacDailyNews Take: Remember, it’s not how much RAM you have, it’s how you use it. It’s not the size of the boat, it’s the motion of the ocean.
iPhones can do more with less RAM than the iPhone wannabes, also-rans, knockoffs, and roadkill because Apple controls the whole widget; custom hardware + custom software. Only iPhone.