crack the front and back

“Apple’s gone and skipped its iPhone ‘S’ update, so we followed suit and skipped ahead a couple timezones,” iFixit writes. “We’re here at Circuitwise headquarters in Sydney, Australia, bringing you the iPhone 8 teardown as early as you can get it. Time to find out if Apple’s playing a game of mere numerical catch-up to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 line, or if glass backing and wireless charging warrants skipping ahead a grade. Let’sopen it up to see!”

“Drumroll please — it’s chip time!” iFixit writes. “Special thanks to the folks at TechInsights for helping scope out this silicon.”

• Apple 339S00434 A11 Bionic SoC layered over SK Hynix H9HKNNNBRMMUUR 2 GB LPDDR4 RAM

• Qualcomm MDM9655 Snapdragon X16 LTE modem

• Skyworks SkyOne SKY78140

• Avago 8072JD130

• P215 730N71T – likely an envelope tracking IC

• Skyworks 77366-17 quad-band GSM power amplifier module

• NXP 80V18 secure NFC module

• Apple/USI 170804 339S00397 WiFi/Bluetooth/FM radio module

• Apple 338S00248, 338S00309 PMIC, and S3830028

• Toshiba TSBL227VC3759 64 GB NAND flash storage

• Qualcomm WTR5975 Gigabit LTE RF transceiver and PMD9655 PMIC

• Broadcom 59355—Likely an iteration of BCM59350 wireless charging IC

• NXP 1612A1—Likely an iteration of the 1610 tristar IC

• Skyworks 3760 3576 1732 RF Switch and SKY762-21 247296 1734 RF Switch

Much more, including all of the gory dissection photos, in the full article here.