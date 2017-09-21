“The newest Apple TV devices, out Friday starting at $179, deliver 4K video for the first time,” Mike Snider writes for USA Today. “When it comes to 4K, Apple is playing catch-up, as competitors such as Amazon and Roku have had 4K-compatible devices in the market for nearly two years now.”

“However, Apple is notable for the panache its products deliver and Apple devotees who have already embraced 4K — or plan to do so soon — will certainly want to give the new Apple TV a look,” Snider writes. “Apple TV already had an elegant user interface. Now it’s even spiffier with a higher-res sheen. ”

“Within Apple’s iTunes Movie store there’s a growing selection of 4K movies available now, and some in high dynamic range (HDR) with improved contrast and a wider range of richer colors,” Snider writes. “Apple TV lets you stream 4K from apps that deliver high-quality video such as Netflix — its 4K series include Stranger Things and House of Cards — with content from Amazon Prime Video (Transparent, The Man in the High Castle) coming soon.”

Snider writes, “For those who already have a 4K TV, are a regular in Apple’s iTunes store and do plenty of binge-viewing of streamed content, the new Apple TV 4K is a worthwhile upgrade that makes plenty of sense.”

