“We noted way back in July that toggling Bluetooth and wifi off in the iOS 11 control center doesn’t do quite what you might expect. Rather than disabling the functionality, it merely disconnects from currently-connected devices and cancels the auto-join feature to stop it immediately reconnecting,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “But not everyone got the memo, so the issue is getting some fresh attention.”

“Security researcher Andrea Barisani tweeted about the issue yesterday, and that’s since been picked up by a range of sites. Motherboard spoke with Barisani, who said that it was not obvious to users what the toggles did, and it was good practice to disable both forms of wireless connectivity when not using them,” Lovejoy reports. “Other security researchers agreed that Apple’s approach is too counter-intuitive for users to understand what is happening.”

“You can of course switch off both forms of connectivity in Settings, or toggle on Airplane Mode if you also want to disable mobile service,” Lovejoy reports. “There is one other oddity: even if you switch off in Settings, Apple switches both radio systems back on at 5am. This is likely because people forget they’ve switched it off and then can’t understand why a device won’t connect the next day.”

