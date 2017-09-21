“Apple’s long-awaited fourth-generation Apple TV was almost a slam dunk. The only problem? It didn’t have 4K,” Devindra Hardawar writes for Engadget. “That was a notable omission since both Amazon and Roku released streaming players supporting the new format in 2015.”

“Now, Apple is finally ready to enter the ultra-high-definition fray with the Apple TV 4K. But, as usual with 4K hardware, the real star of the show isn’t the resolution bump over 1080p — it’s support for high-dynamic range (HDR) video,” Hardawar writes. “And in typical Apple fashion, they’ve also figured out a few ways to make all of this new technology more accessible than the competition.”

“I’ve only spent a day with the Apple TV 4K so far (our full review is coming next week), but I can already tell that it’s the streaming box I’ve been waiting for,” Hardawar writes. “Also making a reappearance is the slim remote that came alongside the last Apple TV… the new model won’t win over people who didn’t like the last version… There are still potential downsides to Apple’s new set-top box. Its support for surround sound audio tops out with Dolby 7.1 — not the newer and more immersive Atmos format. And, at the moment, Apple isn’t offering any iTunes TV shows in 4K. But those are both things that can change over time with some licensing deals and software updates.”

