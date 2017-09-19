“While the iPhone 8 and iPhone X support the older Qi standard for wireless charging using a pad, both devices are also compatible with longer-range resonant induction charging – which works without direct contact with a pad,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5 Mac. “Resonant charging is a more recent addition to the Qi standard, and gets us one step along the way to truly wireless charging.”

“A team of MIT alumni have developed a charger that uses this technology, allowing you to use your iPhone while it’s being wirelessly charged,” Lovejoy reports. “A startup called Pi has a working demo device now, and is already allowing people to reserve a production model.”

“The company says it offers up to 10w of power per device – which should allow charging times comparable to wired charging – and that it can provide full-speed charging to up to four devices at once. Most devices will need a charging case, but this year’s iPhones are compatible straight out of the box,” Lovejoy reports. “The company says that it works at a range of approximately one foot. That’s just about good enough to use the phone while it’s charging if you position charger and phone to suit, but it’s a pretty short range.”



