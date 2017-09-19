“A team of MIT alumni have developed a charger that uses this technology, allowing you to use your iPhone while it’s being wirelessly charged,” Lovejoy reports. “A startup called Pi has a working demo device now, and is already allowing people to reserve a production model.”
“The company says it offers up to 10w of power per device – which should allow charging times comparable to wired charging – and that it can provide full-speed charging to up to four devices at once. Most devices will need a charging case, but this year’s iPhones are compatible straight out of the box,” Lovejoy reports. “The company says that it works at a range of approximately one foot. That’s just about good enough to use the phone while it’s charging if you position charger and phone to suit, but it’s a pretty short range.”
MacDailyNews Take: Energous it’s not, but it could certainly be useful it some situations.
More info about the Pi power platform which will retail for “under $200” (no shipping date yet announced) and which “follows existing FCC safety guidelines,” resulting in “safe, seamless power” here.