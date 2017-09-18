“For the second time in as many years, internet advertisers are facing unprecedented disruption to their business model thanks to a new feature in a forthcoming Apple software update,” Alex Hern writes for The Guardian. “iOS 11, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for mobile devices, will hit users’ phones and tablets on Tuesday. It will include a new default feature for the Safari web browser dubbed ‘intelligent tracking prevention,’ which prevents certain websites from tracking users around the net, in effect blocking those annoying ads that follow you everywhere you visit.”

“The tracking prevention system will also arrive on Apple’s computers 25 September, as part of the High Sierra update to macOS,” Hern writes. “Safari is used by 14.9% of all internet users, according to data from StatCounter.”

“Six major advertising consortia have already written an open letter to Apple expressing their ‘deep concern’ over the way the change is implemented, and asking the company to ‘to rethink its plan to … risk disrupting the valuable digital advertising ecosystem that funds much of today’s digital content and services,'” Hern writes. “By using cookies, small text files placed on a computer which were originally created to let sites mark who was logged in, advertisers can build a detailed picture of the browsing history of members of the public, and use that to more accurately profile and target adverts to the right individuals.”

“The feature, which is called ‘Intelligent Tracking Prevention,’ limits how advertisers and websites can track users across the internet by putting in place a 24-hour limit on ad retargeting,” Marty Swant reports for AdWeek. “In an open letter… the [trade] groups [the Interactive Advertising Bureau, American Advertising Federation, the Association of National Advertisers, the 4A’s and two others] describe the new standards as ‘opaque and arbitrary,’ warning that the changes could affect the “infrastructure of the modern internet,” which largely relies on consistent standards across websites. The groups say the feature also hurts user experience by making advertising more “generic and less timely and useful.”

