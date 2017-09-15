“Apple began the process late in the day, and only certain titles are currently offered with 4K HDR support. It seems the company is rolling out availability by region, starting with the U.S.,” AppleInsider reports. “Movies, TV shows and other video properties benefitting from 4K HDR will show up with special icons.”
“With Apple TV… shipments set to arrive on Sept. 22, Apple still has a week to build out its 4K HDR content library,” AppleInsider reports. “Once the 4K set-top streamer is in customer hands, the company should have a healthy stable of titles ready for rental or purchase. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The 4K HDR title are going to be gorgeous on our 4K Sony TVs. Now, we just need the Amazon app ahead of season 2 of The Grand Tour in 4K (due this October or November)!
(We had to watch season 1 in 4K using the Amazon app on our Sony TVs, so it’ll be nice to finally have those capabilities — the app and 4K HDR — right on our new, already preordered Apple TVs!)