“As promised, Apple on Thursday began rolling out 4K HDR movies on its iTunes Store, content that customers will be able to stream using the company’s new Apple TV 4K set-top box come next week,” AppleInsider reports.

“Apple began the process late in the day, and only certain titles are currently offered with 4K HDR support. It seems the company is rolling out availability by region, starting with the U.S.,” AppleInsider reports. “Movies, TV shows and other video properties benefitting from 4K HDR will show up with special icons.”

“With Apple TV… shipments set to arrive on Sept. 22, Apple still has a week to build out its 4K HDR content library,” AppleInsider reports. “Once the 4K set-top streamer is in customer hands, the company should have a healthy stable of titles ready for rental or purchase. ”



